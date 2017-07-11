Live Stream Video: Mayweather vs. McGregor Los Angeles Press Conference

By

Floyd Mayweather will meet up face to face with UFC champion Conor McGregor for the first time when they attend the kick off press conference at the Staples Center in Downtown Los Angeles to announce their upcoming August 26 PPV bout at the T-Mobile arena in Las Vegas.

The Mayweather vs. McGregor LA Presser is sold out to the public but will be lived streamed online through various outlets such as SHOWTIME sports and YouTube (Full video live stream below). The LA presser starts at 5:00 p.m. ET/ 2:00 p.m. PT.

Mayweather is the king of boxing and unbeaten in 49 bouts, he has come out of retirement to take on brash superstar Irish MMA fighter Conor McGregor in a 154 pound boxing contest, a meeting of the two biggest combat sports stars, the bout is expected to generate close to half a billion dollars and either match or exceed the money made from Mayweather vs. Manny Pacquiao in 2015, which sold 4.6 million PPV buys at $100 a buy.



Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor: Los Angeles Press Conference YouTube video via SHOWTIME SPORTS.