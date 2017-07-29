Watch Adrien Broner vs Mikey Garcia Live Showtime Championship Boxing

By

SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING heads to the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York for a two fight telecast featuring a light welterweight main event between flamboyant 4 division world boxing champion Adrien Broner against unbeaten 3 division world champion Mikey Garcia, and a co-feature between unbeaten puncher Jermall Charlo moving up to middleweight to fight Jorge Sebastian Heiland.

Broner (33-2, 24 KOs) is a former world champion in multiple weight classes, he is extremely talented but often doesn’t take training serious so you rarely know which version of Broner shows up, for Garcia he is out to prove a point that he still has the dedication to become a world champion and reign in the welterweight divisions.

Garcia (36-0, 30 KOs) comes from Oxnard, California and trained by his brother and former world champion Robert Garcia, he is best known for his precision power, and timing. The question will be if Garcia can carry his power up yet another division and hurt the durable bigger stronger Broner.

Texas native Charlo (25-0, 19 KOs) a former title holder at the 154 pound division is making his middleweight debut and looks to make a statement by knockout out or dominating Argentina’s Heiland (29-4-2, 16 KOs). A win would bring him closer to one of the cash cows in the division Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin.

Adrien Broner vs. Mikey Garcia and Jermall Charlo vs. Jorge Sebastian Heiland live on SHOWTIME, Saturday, Jul 29 at 9 PM ET/PT.