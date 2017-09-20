Luke Campbell must use his jab to set up KO punch against Jorge Linares

Jorge Linares vs. Luke Campbell will take place on Saturday the 23 of September in Los Angeles at The Forum.

Linares will defend his coveted WBA lightweight world title along with the WBC diamond belt and The Ring Magazine belt against British contender Luke Campbell.

Jorge Linares comes from Venezuela, and is a three time world champion winning his latest title against tough Brit Anthony Crolla in a very classy performance a lot of people say Linares is one of the pound for pound best in boxing, so if Luke Campbell is the to become the world champion and dethrone Linares he must be on his A game.

Luke Campbell won the 2012 Olympic gold medal for Great Britain, he has gone from strength to strength after losing his perfect record against hard hitting unbeaten Yvan Mendy of France.

Campbell has had a string of high profile wins since including wins against tough Darleys Perez and fan favorite Brit Derry Mathews.

Linares vs. Campbell should be a good lightweight scrap between a champion and hungry up and comer, this will be a tough out for the British boxer since Linares is widely considered the top guy in the lightweight division and has more professional experience.

In conclusion I believe Luke Campbell will use his very good jab to throw Linares off his game and bide his to to land his very powerful shots if Luke Campbell sticks to his game plan I can see a KO win for Campbell making him a world champion adding to the ever growing list of British world champions.