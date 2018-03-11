Mikey Garcia beats Sergey Lipinets to become 4 weight division champion

Mikey Garcia keeps on winning and climbing the weight classes. He put himself into the same class as ring legends Manny Pacquiao and Juan Manuel Marquez by winning world titles from 126 to 140 pounds.

The fight in San Antonio, Texas was a real treat. Garcia challenged IBF champion Sergey Lipinets a former kickboxer who transferred to boxing and became a champion in under 13 fights.

Lipinets proved to be a tough task against the experienced Garcia, he was able to bloody the nose of the Oxnard, California native and give him a tough time.

The fight was competitive with Garcia winning the majority of rounds and Lipinets having moments from time to time with good clean shots landed.

The seventh round solidified the fight for Garcia, he landed a left hook counter that dropped Lipinets for the first time in his combative career, from that point on Lipinets would need a knockout to retain his IBF world title.

As the rounds winded down, Lipinets activity was limited, he was stalking the challenger looking to load up with one big right hand but couldn’t catch him.

Both boxers traded punches in round 12, finishing the fight with an impressive show for the fans, they went for broke and entertained the Texas crowd.

All three judges ringside scored the fight wide in Mikey Garcia’s favor, 116-111, 117-110, 117-110.

There are multiple options for the newly crowned IBF champion, he could stay at 140 and defend his title, or move down to 135 and face undefeated puncher Robert Easter Jr., or go up another weight to 147 and challenge Keith Thurman for another world title.

Garcia said immediately after the fight he would catch a flight to Belize with his church group to help build homes there, showing that he not only has a champions heart but a charitable one as well.