Watch Oleksandr Usyk vs Murat Gassiev World Boxing Super Series Final Online

The World Boxing Super Series Cruiserweight Final will pit WBC, WBO world champion Oleksandr Usyk against IBF, WBA world champion Murat Gassiev for the title of undisputed unified champion and the winner of the Muhammad Ali trophy. Also part of the broadcast will be undisputed female welterweight champion Cecilia Braekhus defending her titles against Inna Sagaydakovskaya. The event takes place live from Moscow on July 21 and will be live streamed on PPV through ITV Box office.

Oleksandr Usyk (14-0, 11 KOs) and Murat Gassiev (26-0-1 NC, 19 KOs) are both undefeated and considered the top of the cruiserweight division. They hold all the belts and will have a chance to make history to become undisputed world champion in a division, only a few boxers in history have been able to unify all the belts in a single division, most recently 140 pound champion Terence Crawford achieved the feat of undisputed status before moving up to welterweight.

Usyk comes from Ukraine and trains out of the same gym as pound for pound star Vasyl Lomachenko. He won the Gold at the 2012 London Olympic games in the Heavyweight division and in his 10th pro fight he became a world champion winning the official WBO belt against Krzysztof Glowacki.

His most recent win was against Mairis Briedis and he captured the WBC belt and moved on to the finals.







Gassiev at only 24 years of age already has more experiences than the 31-year-old Usyk, and owns two belts as well. He won the IBF title against Denis Lebedev and then won the WBA title against Yunier Dorticos and advancing to the WBSS final.

Also on the card is Cecilia Braekhus also known as the First Lady of boxing. She is currently undefeated with a record of 33 wins and 0 losses, she is the current unified undisputed champion holding the WBA, WBC, WBO and IBF belts. Tonight she will to defend her world titles against Russian fighter “The Ice Queen” Inna Sagaydakovskaya who is also undefeated at 7 and 0.

The Oleksandr Usyk vs Murat Gassiev will be live streamed online at KlowdTV.com for USA viewers, and itvboxoffice.com will show the Pay-Per-View for European fight fans.

