Watch Dmitry Bivol vs Jean Pascal WBA Championship Live on HBO

Undefeated Russian light heavyweight world champion Dmitry Bivol will put his WBA belt on the line when he takes on former world champion Jean Pascal on Saturday night at the Mark G. Etess Arena, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Atlantic City, New Jersey. The fight will be televised live on HBO world championship boxing.

Dmitry Bivol (14-0, 11 KOs) won the WBA 175 pound world title in 2017 when he knocked out Trent Broadhurst, he defended it twice and is looking to make Pascal his third title defense.

At only 27 years old, Bivol has already become a feared lion in the division, his main goal is to unify the belts and to prove his worth in boxing history, and tonight he will try and put on a dominant show against the Canadian former world champion Pascal.

Jean Pascal (33-5-1, 20 KOs) feels he still has what it takes at 36-years-old to make another run at the top of the light heavyweight division, and he wants to dive right in against the most feared champion Bivol.







Pascal is coming off a knockout win of former UFC mixed martial arts star and hockey player Steve Bosse, he also feels Bivol’s decision win against Isaac Chilemba showed weakness in the champion that he can exploit.

Bivol vs. Pascal is a battle between youth and experience, this will be the toughest test of the 27-year-old champions career and it will also be a difficult fight for Pascal at his age, but he wants face the best before he hangs them up.

Tonight’s event is promoted by Kathy Duva and Main Events promotions, and it will be one of the last boxing broadcasts for the premium cable giant HBO before signing off from covering the sweet science completely.

Watch Dmitry Bivol vs. Jean Pascal WBA Light Heavyweight World Championship live on November 24, 2018 10:00 PM ET/PT on HBO.

