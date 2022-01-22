UFC 270: Ngannou vs Gane, Moreno vs Figueiredo Fight Live Stream on ESPN PPV

The Ultimate Fighting Championship heads to Anaheim, California for a championship double-header UFC 270 that will air live on ESPN Pay-Per-View on January 22, 2022.

The main event is a heavyweight showdown between two former training partners, the current heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou taking on the interim champion Ciryl Gane in a battle between two of the hardest hitters in the division.

Ngannou used to train under Fernand Lopez and left him to train in Las Vegas. Lopez felt disrespected by Ngannou who he considered like a younger brother since both are French Cameroonian descent.

One of the training partners that sparred with Ngannou was French heavyweight Ciryl Gane, and Gane is still under Lopez, so the two former teacher and friend will be going head to head with Ngannou and his new team.

The main event will be a can’t miss to see if the bad blood will carry over inside the cage, as Ngannou claims to have knocked out Gane in sparring, and Gane vows to humble the heavyweight champion and take the title from him.

The co-main event is a rubbermatch between current UFC flyweight champion Brandon Moreno and former title holder Deiveson Figueiredo.

The two first met at UFC 256 on December 12, 2020 and the fight ended in a majority draw, with both fighters claiming they were the winner that night.

In the rematch at UFC 263 Moreno silenced the critics and submitted Figueiredo via rear naked choke and became the first Mexican born champion in the UFC.

On Saturday night the trilogy fight will have Moreno motivated to finally end the rivalry and get another win over the tough Brazilian, and Figueiredo wants to get payback and his title back to bring back home to Brazil.

UFC 270 Main Card PPV

Heavyweight Championship – Francis Ngannou (Champ) vs. Ciryl Gane (Interim Champ)

Flyweight – Brandon Moreno (Champ) vs. Deiveson Figueiredo

Welterweight – Michel Pereira vs. Andre Fialho

Bantamweight – Cody Stamann vs. Said Nurmagomedov

Welterweight – Trevin Giles vs. Michael Morales

Preliminary Undercard ESPN2 / ESPN+

Bantamweight – Raoni Barcelos vs. Victor Henry

Welterweight – Jack Della Maddalena vs. Pete Rodriguez

Bantamweight – Tony Gravely vs. Saimon Oliveira

Lightweight – Matt Frevola vs. Genaro Valdez

Early Prelims UFC Fight Pass

Women’s Strawweight – Silvana Gomez Juarez vs. Vanessa Demopoulos

Women’s Flyweight – Kay Hansen vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius

Event: UFC 270

Venue: Honda Center in Anaheim, California

Date and Time: Saturday, January 22, 2022 at 10:00 PM ET/PT

TV and Live Stream: ESPN2, ESPN+, UFC Fight Pass and ESPN Pay-Per-View

