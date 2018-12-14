Anthony Joshua lacks the confidence to beat Deontay Wilder

British heavyweight world champion Anthony Joshua is in New York City to support his promoter Eddie Hearn and his stablemate WBA regular super middleweight champion Rocky Fielding when he takes on Canelo Alvarez on December 15.

Joshua went on ESPN First Take to talk with Stephen A. Smith and Max Kellerman about the heavyweight division including a super-fight with American WBC champion Deontay Wilder.

During the interview Joshua looked nervous, he wasn’t his happy smiling self when Kellerman pressed him about Wilder.

I didn’t see confidence, he claims he will fight Deontay Wilder on April 13th in London at Wembley Stadium already putting a one sided call out to fool the public thinking he wants the bout.







We’ve heard this all before, its just the same song and dance with Joshua and his people. They don’t really want to fight Wilder or Fury.

What I wonder about Joshua is his claim that he doesn’t care about PPV numbers, than why not fight in Las Vegas or on neutral soil?

A while back, British heavyweight legend Lennox Lewis was also critical of Joshua and advised him to fight in the United States like he did to prove he can transcend the sport and be more than just a British name.

You gotta give Wilder and Fury credit because they risked their undefeated records and gave their all in the ring. Joshua will just continue defending his belts and his undefeated record in the comfort of Britain instead of traveling to the glitz and glamour of Las Vegas or New York to really make a name for himself.

All the greatest boxers in history fought in America, if you are not willing to travel and fight out of your comfort zone it means you are not confident in your capability.

If the fight happens in England it will only be big for them, if they fight in the USA it will be an international affair.

Joshua needs to stop with the demands, and be fair, if you really want this fight and care about boxing and your legacy be open to negotiations with Deontay Wilder give realistic options not my way or the highway offers.

Two undefeated young champions a great USA versus Great Britain match up, and the winner will be the undisputed heavyweight champion.

This could be a great moment in heavyweight boxing history and it is all in the hands of Anthony Joshua and Eddie Hearn, they can either make it or break it.

Right now it looks grim, they just want to milk the belts in England and avoid any high risk fights. Do it for legacy, take the chance to be great.

