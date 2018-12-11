Deontay Wilder should drop down to cruiserweight and fight undisputed champ Usyk

When undefeated WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder fought Tyson fury he weighed in at 212 pounds. On fight night he claimed he was only 209 pounds, that is very light for a guy with a 6 feet 7 frame.

He is built like Tommy Hearns and packs the same type of power in his right hand He is basically the heavyweight version of the Motor City Cobra.

Recently he said he would like to bulk up to 245 pounds because he felt he was too small. I don’t think it would be a wise move for him to pack on more muscle because like the saying goes, “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”

If he adds more muscle he could mess with his conditioning and tire out earlier. I have a better suggestion, instead of putting on muscle how about just drop down to cruiserweight (200 lbs) and make history there?







Especially if Anthony Joshua doesn’t want to unify the titles at heavyweight, he could just go down to a more natural weight class for a meaningful fight against one of the best pound for pound boxers.

It would be historical for Deontay Wilder (40-0-1, 39 KOs) to drop down to cruiserweight and fight Oleksandr Usyk to become the undisputed champion in the division.

I don’t believe it’s ever been done in boxing where the heavyweight champion of the world drops down a division and becomes the undisputed champion at cruiserweight.

Many cruiserweights walk around weighing more than Wilder, some will even cut down from 230 pounds to make the 200 pound limit. Twelve pounds of water weight is nothing, he will put that water back on by fight night and his metabolism is fast so he would have no difficulty going from 212 pounds to 200.

The undefeated Usyk (16-0, 12 KOs) recently beat Tony Bellew by knockout. After the Bellew fight he showed interest in moving up to heavyweight to fight British boxing star Anthony Joshua, but I think it would be more interesting if Wilder went down to Usyk’s division to challenge him for the undisputed crown.

Oleksandr Usyk is a very slick boxer, he is like a bigger version of Vasyl Lomachenko, who just so happens to be his best friend and fellow Ukrainian.

Wilder would be at home at cruiserweight and his power could be even more devastating, he would fight guys more his size and could bring prominence to a division considered obscure to the mainstream.

If he wins the unified belts from Usyk he could always go back up to heavyweight for big money fights with Joshua and Fury.

