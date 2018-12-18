Floyd Mayweather better be careful of Tenshin Nasukawa

I’m a big fan of Mayweather, but I’m not a fan of this Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Tenshin Nasukawa fight.

Something seems off, it kinda has a shady feel to it and I’m worried for Floyd’s well-being. I don’t get why Mayweather keeps trying to prove himself with these dangerous and hungry young fighters like Conor McGregor and Tenshin. He has millions of dollars and could just stay retired and promote up and coming boxers, but he craves the spotlight.

The business dealings with the Japanese MMA promotion RIZIN doesn’t seem right. Floyd already agreed to an exhibition or paid sparring match for three rounds, but they tried to switch it up on him and told media with Floyd there it was going to be a legit fight.

When Floyd few back home he had time to reflect. He was caught off guard by RIZIN and felt betrayed, so, he called it off.







Later on they were able to come to an agreement, and clear up some misunderstandings and the exhibition match was back on for New Year’s eve in Tokyo.

Rizin held an open workout for the young Japanese kickboxer at Floyd’s Las Vegas gym and a Q & A session with Floyd Mayweather present.

From what I gather this Japanese kid thinks this is a real fight. Listening to some of his interviews he really wants to knock Floyd out.

I’ve watched a lot of the Japanese MMA fighters in the past and for them it would be an honor to knockout an undefeated fighter.

Tenshin might be smaller and young enough to be his son, but this kid is undefeated in 28 kickboxing bouts and can really throw hands. He is a southpaw and judging from his padwork, he is way faster and sharper with his punches than Manny Pacquiao.

I wouldn’t be surprised if he forgets the rules and really tries to land some sneaky power shots on Floyd or catches him off guard with a leg kick or something.

They apparently paid Floyd some big money for this sparring match. Floyd must be careful and be on guard the entire match, these Japanese promoters will want to get their money’s worth and knocking out Floyd even in an exhibition match would help give RIZIN publicity and more attention.

Since it’s not a professional boxing match the fight doesn’t go on their records. I hope everything is done with honesty because it would be a travesty to see a true legend like Floyd get knocked out by a sucker punch or head kick in an exhibition bout.

