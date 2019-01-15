Key to Victory: Adrien Broner must use the uppercut to defeat Manny Pacquiao

The Manny Pacquiao vs. Adrien Broner fight is only a couple days away and I can’t wait to see Adrien shine on the biggest stage of his career.

I’ve been riding with AB for years, and people need to realize he is still in the prime of his career at only 29, he will have the youth on his side come fight night and the hunger to prove the haters wrong.

Broner also has a lot of experience against southpaws, in fact he is undefeated against every southpaw he’s fought in his professional boxing career.

Pacquiao is long in the tooth, and since the fight is in the United States with drug testing utilized, we will see a much slower and weaker Pacman than in his last fight with Lucas Matthysse.







I’ve watched both fighters training and workouts, and I think Pacman is all smoke and mirrors, his age will show against Broner.

All that ferocious looking bag work and mitt work is nothing because it has never showed up in the fight. Pacquiao looks good on the bag and mitts but he won’t use any of that once he gets countered. It’s all for show to hype Pac-fans up to fool them into believing he is back.

When he fought Floyd Mayweather, he looked devastating on the heavy bag, but come fight night he was lost and confused hardly throwing any punches. Once you give him some movement and touch him with the jab and counters he becomes clueless and just follows you around the ring like a lost puppy.

If the fight is on a level playing field and both were drug tested equally including blood tests, I see Broner walking Manny down and just letting the uppercut land at will.

The weaknesses of Manny Pacquiao are a straight right hand, a looping overhand right, a quick jab, and an uppercut as he rushes in trying to land his arm flurry combos. Combine all of those punches with a little bit of foot movement and he won’t have a chance.

The main weapon AB must use is the uppercut. If you watch most of Manny’s fights he likes leaping in with his face wide open while throwing a 3-punch combo. If Broner can time him leaping in he can stun him and keep Pac’s punch rate down.

Pacquiao doesn’t like to get hit ever since he was knocked out cold by Juan Manuel Marquez his punch output has dropped drastically, and he tries to box more instead of brawling.

Don’t look for this fight to be exciting or action packed. It will be more measured and tactical.

Broner will use his smarts in this fight. He has the hand speed advantage and the better defense.

Once Pacquiao realizes he can’t hurt Broner you will see him going into desperation mode and try to revert back to his ambush style and that is when the snapping uppercut of Broner comes into play.

Broner just needs to stick to the game-plan, and let the knockout come to you. If he stays focused he should be victorious and go home with the WBA welterweight belt.