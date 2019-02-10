Mayweather wants Gervonta Davis to fight Tenshin Nasukawa not Lomachenko

Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather Jr. put on his promoters hat on Saturday night when he was at the Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis vs. Hugo Ruiz fight.

Mayweather promotes the young knockout artist Tank Davis (21-0, 20 KOs) and his boxer won by first round knockout to retain his WBA super featherweight world title in front of a packed crowd at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California.

After the fight Mayweather handled media questions with various reporters and shutdown any talks about him coming back to fight Manny Pacquiao in a rematch.

The now retired fighter said his main focus is on promoting Tank Davis.







Part of the promotional aspect is to try to make Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis a superstar. Floyd told media that his young charge will fight Tenshin Nasukawa in Japan at RIZIN in April of this year.

Mayweather already fought Tenshin and knocked out the 20-year-old undefeated Japanese kickboxer in the first round of what was supposed to be a 3-round exhibition match on New Year’s Eve at RIZIN 14.

The plan for Gervonta is to fight Tenshin in an exhibition boxing match in Japan and then to have him fight again in May to defend his WBA super featherweight title in a real boxing match.

One reporter asked if Tank would fight lightweight champion Vasyl Lomachenko next and Floyd quickly shut that down telling the reporter “We don’t want to hear about that, Tank is the champion, it’s his night, give him his credit.”