Golden Boy Fight Night: Floyd Schofield vs Daniel Rosas Free Fight Live Stream Video

Golden Boy Fight Night returns to the Fantasy Springs Resort and Casino in Indio, California on October 20th, for the last event of 2022. The card will be live streamed on DAZN and on YouTube.

The main event will feature Golden Boy Promotions newly signed talent, the undefeated lightweight prospect Floyd “Kid Austin” Schofield of Austin, Texas, taking on Daniel “Bad Boy” Rosas of Mexico.

Thursday’s event will be the first fight under the Golden Boy banner for the 20-year-old Schofield (11-0, 9 KOs) and he is ready to put on a show against a tough opponent who will come forward and make it a fight.

Schofield was praised by Hall of Fame boxing legends Bernard Hopkins and Oscar De La Hoya and they see the potential in him and expect big things to come from their new signee.

The young Schofield also believes in himself and has already called out the rugged former lightweight title contender Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz for a fight in the near future.

In the co-main event, Anabel Ortiz (32-5, 4KOs) of Mexico meets Maria Santizo (10-1, 6KOs) of Guatemala in a 8-round women’s light flyweight bout.

The rest of the card features young up and coming undefeated prospects in the Golden Boy stable. The event is promoted by Golden Boy Promotions and broadcast on DAZN.

Golden Boy Fight Night Card

Lightweight – Floyd Schofield vs. Daniel Rosas

Women’s Light Flyweight – Anabel Ortiz vs. Maria Micheo Santizo

Super Featherweight – Joshua Garcia vs. Christian Lorenzo

Light Middleweight – Jorge Estrada vs. Sergio Lucio Gonzalez

Light Middleweight – Eric Tudor vs. Ramon Duarte Marquez

Welterweight – Angel Beltran Villa vs. Rance Ward

The FREE live stream on YouTube starts at 9:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM PT on Thursday, October 20, 2022.

