VIDEO: Anthony Joshua vs Jarrell Miller New York Fight Launch Press Conference

The British are coming! UK’s biggest boxing star undefeated world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua landed in New York to announce his US debut against American challenger Jarrell “Big Baby” Miller on June 1st live streamed on DAZN.

Joshua (22-0, 21 KOs) holds the IBF, WBA, WBO heavyweight world titles, and he is eager to make an impressive US debut at the famed Madison Square Garden where many ring legends fought, like Muhammad Ali, Tito Trinidad, Bernard Hopkins, Miguel Cotto and Roberto Duran.

The heavyweight landscape is filled with giants, and Brooklyn native Jarrell “Big Baby” Miller (23-0-1, 20 KOs) may not be the tallest but he is definitely the largest at over 300-pounds.

Miller is a former kickboxer and karate fighter, who picked up boxing later, he is now focused on trying to upset Eddie Hearn’s Golden Goose.







The presser started off with banter between both boxers, but Miller took a childish turn with mama jokes and insults that Joshua didn’t find entertaining at all.

Joshua kept it professional trying not to rebuttal the immature remarks made by Big Baby, but he would often chime in with an unenthusiastic look on his face.

According to Joshua the only way Miller can win is by a lucky punch knockout, Miller ended up leaving the presser dais early while the heavyweight champion stuck around to answer media questions surrounding the event and possible showdown with undefeated WBC champion Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury.

Anthony Joshua vs. Jarrell Miller Launch Press Conference Full Video



YouTube video live stream upload by DAZN

Anthony Joshua vs. Jarrell Miller fight LIVE on DAZN this June 1, 2019 from the historic Madison Square Garden.