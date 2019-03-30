Watch Ryan Garcia vs Jose Lopez, Tito Acosta vs Ganigan Lopez Live Stream on DAZN

Undefeated lightweight rising star Ryan Garcia will take on Puerto Rico’s Jose Lopez and WBO light flyweight champion Angel “Tito” Acosta will defend his title against tough Mexican challenger Ganigan Lopez, live streamed on DAZN from the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, CA on March 30, 2019.

Ryan Garcia (17-0, 14KOs) is a 20-year-old boxing star from Victorville, California. He has a large female following on Instagram and always has the arena packed with adoring fans when he fights at Fantasy Springs.

Tonight he will take on a huge step up in opponent when he puts his undefeated record on the line in a 10-round lightweight main event against Puerto Rican Jose Lopez (20-3-1, 14KOs).

Garcia made a goal of becoming a world champion by the age of 21, and if he continues to improve and looks spectacular in tonight’s main event he could very well fight for a world title in the near future.







Golden Boy promotions Oscar De La Hoya said he will not rush Garcia to a world title but will carefully level up his opposition to make sure he doesn’t go into a championship fight ill prepared. De La Hoya believes Garcia with his looks and huge fan following could become one of the future Pay-Per-View stars like Canelo Alvarez.

Angel “Tito” Acosta (19-1, 19 KOs) of San Juan, Puerto Rico will take on Ganigan Lopez (35-8, 19 KOs) of Mexico City, Mexico in the co-main event of the evening, in another clash of Puerto Rico vs. Mexico.

Acosta trains under Freddie Roach at the wild card boxing gym in Hollywood and is eager to impress his legendary coach with a huge win tonight.

Also on the card is Rocky Hernandez (27-0, 24 KOs) a highly touted Mexican super featherweight on the rise. In his US debut, Hernandez will take on Tanzanian boxer Ibrahim Class (22-5, 10 KOs) in a 10 round bout.

March 30, 2019 Golden Boy DAZN Fight Card from Fantasy Springs Casino

Light Flyweight – Angel “Tito” Acosta vs. Ganigan Lopez

Lightweight – Ryan Garcia vs. Jose Jopez

Super Featherweight – Rocky Hernandez vs. Ibrahim Class

Featherweight – Joet Gonzalez vs. Rodrigo Guerrero

Light Welterweight – Antonio Orozco vs. Jose Rodriguez

Welterweight – Aaron McKenna vs. Loretto Olivas

Junior Middleweight – Neeco Macias vs. Jeremy Ramos

Light Welterweight – Herbert Acevedo vs. Alfonso Olvera

The preliminary undercard starts at 4:30 PM PT, and the main card starts at 6:00 PM PT Live Streamed online on DAZN (watch.dazn.com).