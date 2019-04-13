Watch Claressa Shields vs Christina Hammer Live Stream on Showtime

Claressa Shields vs. Christina Hammer IBF/WBA/WBC/WBO women’s middleweight championship unification will headline a special historic Showtime Championship Boxing card from the Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey on April 13, to crown the undisputed women’s champion and the best pound for pound female boxer in the world.

The Co-feature of the evening will be a heavyweight showdown between two American heavyweights. Undefeated 25-year-old top prospect Jermaine Franklin (17-0, 13 KOs) takes on former top contender Rydell Booker (25-1, 12 KOs) who was recently released from prison and at 38 wants to continue his boxing career.

Shields (8-0, 2 KOs) is the two-time Olympic Gold Medalist from the USA and WBC/WBA/IBF unified middleweight champion and Hammer (24-0, 11 KOs) is the German sweetheart who owns the WBO middleweight title.

This fight will pit two undefeated female greats in an even match up. These are the two best women boxers in their division and both are heading into the fight with confidence and want to show the world that women can also headline a major boxing event just like men.







Shields looks at this moment as her chance to shine on a major stage and hopes this will lead to a boom in women’s boxing because she feels that it’s not taken as seriously as men’s boxing and gets overlooked in terms of mainstream coverage.

Hammer who is fighting in the USA for only the second time spend the majority of her career fighting in Germany. She doesn’t believe fighting in Shields home country will be a disadvantage and believes she will win with her boxing skills and catch Shields making mistakes in the ring.

The Shields vs. Hammer fight can be viewed instantly online from various devices such as your tablet, smartphone, laptop, if you are a subscriber to SHOWTIME you can download the app on Android or Apple or view on your computer www.sho.com/showtime-anytime and watch the live stream from anywhere you want.

Claressa Shields vs. Christina Hammer April 13, 2019 at 9:10 PM ET/PT Live on SHOWTIME and on the SHOWTIME APP.