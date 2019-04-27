Watch Daniel Dubois vs Richard Lartey Live on ESPN+

Queensberry promotions will host a fight card on April 27 at the SSE Arena in Wembley, London with fast rising heavyweight prospect Daniel Dubois as the headliner of the event taking on Richard Lartey. The fight card will be live streamed in the United States on ESPN+ and shown in the UK on BT Sport.

Dubois (10-0 9 KOs) at 21-years-old has knocked out 9 of his last 10 opponents and is steady becoming one of the most talked about prospects in UK boxing.

With heavy punches and a huge frame of 6 foot 5 inches tall, he is a force of nature and would fit in with the giants in the division such as a Deontay Wilder, Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua.

Frank Warren is moving him along properly and wants him to gain more and more experience before throwing him in with a world champion. Richard Lartey (14-1 11 KOs) of Ghana is a good step up in competition opponent for the young Greenwich fighter and will give him a tough scrap.







In his last bout Dubois knocked out Romanian Razvan Cojanu in the second round. He also holds a points win over American boxing veteran Kevin Johnson.

If Dubois wins against Lartey he will make the WBO top 10 rankings in the sanctioning bodies heavyweight pecking order. British boxing star Anthony Joshua currently holds the WBO belt.

Also on the card are undefeated young boxers Sunny Edwards (10-0), Lerrone Richards (11-0), Zak Chelli (5-0), and Jack Catterall (23-0).

Watch Daniel Dubois vs. Richard Lartey on April 27, 2019 Live on ESPN+ streaming service and in the United Kingdom on BT Sport.