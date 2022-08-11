Watch Teofimo Lopez vs Pedro Campa Live Stream on ESPN August 13

(ESPN Press Release) – Teofimo Lopez will make his highly anticipated junior welterweight debut against Pedro “Roca” Campa in the 10-round main event live this Saturday, August 13, at 10 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. PT on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+. The event takes place at the Resorts World Event Center at Resorts World Las Vegas.

After a shocking defeat against George Kambosos Jr. last November, former unified and lineal lightweight Lopez (16-1,12 KOs) faces 30-year-old puncher Campa (34-1, 23 KOs), who is unbeaten in eight fights dating back to 2017.

In the eight-round co-feature, rising Puerto Rican star Xander Zayas (13-0, 9 KOs) faces Elias Espadas (22-4, 15 KOs). One of Top Rank’s standout prospects, the 19-year-old Zayas is continuing his charge towards title contention following a 6-0 breakout year in 2021.

ESPN’s Joe Tessitore will call the action ringside with Hall of Famer Andre Ward and future Hall of Famer Timothy Bradley as analysts; Mark Kriegel and Bernardo Osuna will serve as reporters.

Fight Card

Teofimo Lopez vs. Pedro Campa

Xander Zayas vs. Elias Espadas

Jose Enrique Vivas vs. Edy Valencia

Andres Cortes vs. Abraham Montoya

Troy Isley vs. Victor Toney

Duke Ragan vs. D’Angelo Fuentes

Omar Rosario vs. Esteban Munoz

Charlie Sheehy vs. Juan Castaneda

