WATCH Canelo Alvarez vs. Daniel Jacobs DAZN Livestream Online

Cinco de Mayo weekend is known for the Kentucky Derby horse races and big boxing events. Saul “Canelo” Alvarez Mexico’s biggest boxing star will once again headline in Las Vegas on Cinco de Mayo weekend May 4th against IBF champion Daniel “Miracle Man” Jacobs at the T-Mobile Arena with the fight show via live stream on DAZN.

Canelo Alvarez (50-1-2, 34 KOs) is close to becoming the undisputed middleweight champion of the world. He holds the title of Lineal champion and the WBA, WBC belts.

Tonight Canelo will try to capture another title when he takes on Brooklyn born IBF world champion Daniel Jacobs (35-2, 29 KOs) in a fight for the lineal championship and 3 major sanctioning titles on the line.

Jacobs overcame life threatening bone cancer to become a two-division world middleweight champion. For him fighting in the ring is nothing compared to battling an illness. He always dedicates his victories to those struggling in hospitals and hopes to inspire them to keep fighting like he did.







This will be the biggest fight of Jacobs career, he fell short against Gennady Golovkin in a fight that many viewers believe he actually won.

Canelo went on to fight Golovkin twice. The first time the Mexican star fought Golovkin it went to a DRAW and in the rematch he prevailed capturing the lineal championship and giving the feared puncher from Kazakhstan his first professional defeat.

After moving up to 168-pounds to capture the WBA regular super middleweight championship, Canelo decided to drop back down to 160 to defend his titles.

Jacobs won the vacant IBF middleweight title against Serhiy Derevianchenko on October 17, 2018 and signed a deal with DAZN eventually landed the unification bout with Canelo for May 4th.

DAZN Fight Card May 4, 2019

Middleweight World Championship – Canelo Alvarez vs. Daniel Jacobs (WBC/WBA/IBF middleweight titles)

Welterweight – Vergil Ortiz Jr vs. Mauricio Herrera

Super Featherweight – Joseph Diaz vs. Freddy Fonseca

Super Featherweight – Lamont Roach vs. Jonathan Oquendo

Saturday, May 4 at 9PM ET / 6PM PT Streamed Live on DAZN (watch.dazn.com).