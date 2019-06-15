Watch Josh Warrington vs Kid Galahad Live Stream on BT Sport and ESPN+

The IBF featherweight championship Josh Warrington vs. Kid Galahad fight will take place at the First Direct Arena in Leeds, England and will be shown live online through BT Sport in the UK and in the US on ESPN+ on June 15.

Josh Warrington (28-0, 6 KOs) won the IBF 126lb title when he defeated Lee Selby by split decision on May 18, 2018 and was able to defend his title against former featherweight king Carl Frampton in December of the same year.

Warrington is hyped up to defend his world title in his hometown of Leeds, he also wants to shut up Kid Galahad and prove he is the real deal and not a fluke.

The main goal for the current IBF champion is to defend his belt many times and eventually unify the belts in the featherweight division.







Kid Galahad (26-0, 15 KOs) has never held a world title and tonight he has the chance to become a champion for the first time when he takes on Warrington.

Galahad who trains out of Sheffield was honed by Brendan Ingle in the same gym that birthed Prince Naseem Hamed. He isn’t flashy like Hamed but more of a technical fighter who relies on a sharp jab and counter right hands.

The Warrington vs Galahad IBF featherweight championship broadcast live stream will be available on various platforms, in the UK it will be shown live on BTSport.com and the BT Sport App at 8:00 pm on June 15, 2019 and in the USA it will show on the ESPN+ streaming service also online.