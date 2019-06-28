Watch Richard Commey vs Ray Beltran, Adames vs Day LIVE from Pechanga

Top Rank on ESPN heads over to the Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula, California on Friday, June 28 for an action packed double-header featuring an IBF lightweight world title fight between champion Richard Commey and veteran Ray Beltran, and undefeated KO artist Carlos Adames will take on Patrick Day in a junior middleweight showdown.

The event will be shown live on ESPN and the entire undercard will be live streamed on ESPN+.

Richard Commey (28-2, 25 KOs) won the vacant IBF title on February 2nd in Frisco, Texas when he knocked out Isa Chaniev in two rounds for the belt.

Commey comes from Accra, Ghana but trains out of New York. He is one of the hardest punchers in the division with 25 of his 28 wins coming by way of knockout.







Tonight he will have a chance to defend his world championship against former champion Ray Beltran. If Beltran beats Commey he will not be eligible to bring the belt home due to failing to make the championship weight of 135-pounds.

Ray Beltran (36-8-1, 22 KOs) is a workhorse who finally became a world champion in his late 30s. After years of failing to capture a belt either by robbery or falling short on the cards, he was able to make his dream come true when he won the vacant WBO lightweight belt in 2018 after beating Paulus Moses for it. His title reign was short lived because he lost the belt in his very next fight to Jose Pedraza.

Beltran made a name in boxing as the long time chief sparring partner of eight-division boxing champion Manny Pacquiao.

In the co-main event, undefeated 154-pound contender Carlos Adames (17-0, 14 KOs) takes on Patrick Day (17-2-1, 6 KOs) in a 10-round junior middleweight contest.

Top Rank Fight Card Pechanga Casino June 28

Lightweight World Championship – Richard Commey vs. Ray Beltran (IBF title)

Junior Middleweight – Carlos Adames vs. Patrick Day

Lightweight – Raymond Muratalla vs. Agustine Mauras

Light Welterweight – Elvis Rodriguez vs. Joaquin Chavez

Super Featherweight – Saul Rodriguez vs. Miguel Angel Gonzalez

Super Featherweight – Chris Zavala vs. Prisco Marquez

Lightweight – Dmitry Yun vs. Jose Antonio Meza

Middleweight – David Kaminsky vs. Osbaldo Gonzalez

Heavyweight – Junior Fa vs. Dominick Guinn

Welterweight – Ruben Rodriguez vs. Vicente Morales

Watch Richard Commey vs. Ray Beltran and Carlos Adames vs. Patrick Day televised live on ESPN and ESPN Deportes at 10:00 p.m. ET/7:00 p.m. PT. The entire undercard will be shown online through ESPN+, the leading multi-sport streaming service, at 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT.