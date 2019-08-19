Floyd Mayweather claims he is flying to Saudi Arabia to discuss Manny Pacquiao rematch

Floyd “Money” Mayweather Jr. announced on his social media on Sunday August 18 that he will be flying to Saudi Arabia to discuss a rematch with Manny Pacquiao.

Who Floyd is going to discuss business is a secret and we can only speculate at this point.

Mayweather who is currently retired and undefeated with a record of 50-0 hasn’t stepped into the boxing ring since defeating UFC superstar Conor McGregor in 2017.

He had an exhibition bout in Japan on New Year’s Eve 2018 against a 21-year-old Japanese Kickboxer named Tenshin Nasukawa at Rizin 14. Floyd eventually knocked the undersized foe out in the first round.







Manny “Pacman” Pacquiao has been active and since losing a unanimous decision to Mayweather in 2015 he has continued to box professionally while holding down a seat in the Philippine Senate.

The Pacman’s most recent win was a big one. He defeated a young, undefeated champion in Keith Thurman and put on one of his most exciting bouts in ages at the age of 40.

After the Thurman victory, people were clamoring for Floyd to rematch a healthy Pacquiao coming off an impressive victory.

In his quick social video drop, Mayweather said “I want to say Thank you. It’s an honor to come to Saudi Arabia to sit down with you guys to talk about the Mayweather-Pacquiao rematch. Saudi Arabia, Floyd “Money” Mayweather, I’m on my Way!”

It could be another publicity stunt and attention grab by Mayweather who loves to stay in the spotlight. He also ran into Manny Pacquiao in a Japanese night club in 2018 and told people he would rematch the Pacman, only to say there is no truth to it and fight an exhibition match instead.

Mayweather is unpredictable. One moment he says he will do something the next moment he changes his mind.

As of now, it’s all just a attention grab, until we see the two fighters face to face at a press conference to announce the rematch.