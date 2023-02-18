Leigh Wood vs Mauricio Lara Free Fight Live Stream Before The Bell

On Saturday night, WBA featherweight champion Leigh Wood will defend his title against Mexican challenger Mauricio Lara at the Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham, England. The bout will be shown on DAZN and a FREE preliminary live stream Before The Bell will be shown on YouTube.

Leigh Wood (26-2, 16 KOs) won the WBA 126 pound title when he beat Chinese champion Xu Can by TKO stoppage back in July of 2021 and successfully defended the title in an all action fight with Michael Conlan in which he won by late KO in the 12th.

Mauricio Lara (25-2-1, 18 KOs) comes from Mexico City and is ready for his first ever world title fight when he steps into the ring against Wood. Laras best win came when he beat Josh Warrington by knockout in February of 2021. The 24-year-old wants to pull off another upset against a British fighter and Wood must be careful not to overlook the tough Mexican contender.

The co-main event features undefeated Dalton Smith (13-0, 10 KOs) against Billy Allington in a 12-round super lightweight bout.

On the Before The Bell Free preliminary live stream card, viewers can watch hot prospects and undefeated rising stars of the Matchroom boxing stable go at it as they continue their journey in pro boxing.

Middleweight’s Aaron Bowen and Mathieu Gomes will square up in a 6-round middleweight bout. Junaid Bostan and Peter Kramer go head to head in an 8-round 154 pound super welterweight bout. Kieron Conway takes on Jorge Silva in a 168 pound super middleweight bout scheduled for 8-rounds and Sam Maxwell fights Shaun Cooper in a 140 pound super light weight 6-rounder.

Main Card (DAZN)

Featherweight Championship – Leigh Wood vs. Mauricio Lara (WBA Title)

Super Lightweight – Dalton Smith vs. Billy Allington

Cruiserweight – Cheavon Clarke vs. Israel Duffus

Lightweight – Gary Cully vs. Wilfredo Flores

Super Bantamweight – Gamal Yafai vs. Diego Alberto Ruiz

Preliminary Card (YouTube)

Middleweight – Aaron Bowen vs. Mathieu Gomes

Super Welterweight – Junaid Bostan vs. Peter Kramer

Super Middleweight – Kieron Conway vs. Jorge Silva

Super Lightweight – Sam Maxwell vs. Shaun Cooper

Leigh Wood vs Mauricio Lara Free Live Stream Prelims Before The Bell begins at 11:15 AM ET / 8:15 AM PT on Saturday, February 18, 2023 on YouTube.

Like this: Like Loading...