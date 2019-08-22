Floyd Sr. confident Mayweather vs Pacquiao rematch happens!

Legendary boxing trainer Floyd Mayweather Sr. is confident that his undefeated son will come out of retirement and face Manny “Pacman” Pacquiao again in a lucrative rematch.

“A rematch with Pacquiao, I’m pretty sure they gonna fight. If Pacquiao say he wanna fight, I’m pretty sure they gonna fight again,” Mayweather Sr. told TMZ sports.

Mayweather Sr. has no worries his son would beat the Pacman again no matter how many times they fought, and Pacquiao’s dominant performance over the formerly undefeated ten years younger Keith Thurman doesn’t change his mind on the outcome.

“My son will kick his [Pacquiao] A$$ a second, third, fourth, or fifth time!” a confident Mayweather Sr. said.







Mayweather Jr. squashed rumors about a video circulating around saying he was going to Saudi Arabia to discuss a rematch with Manny Pacquiao. The retired PPV star told Fight Hype that the video was from last year and he got $2 million dollars for that short drop, the people who paid him told him to use Pacquiao’s name in the video.

Mayweather Jr. basically admit to using Pacquiao’s name to make money and stay relevant. Something he accused Pacquiao and his team of doing.

As of now, there is no rematch or negotiations between the two camps, everything swirling around the internet are just rumors.

Pacquiao will be ringside on September 28 to watch the Errol Spence Jr. vs. Shawn Porter WBC/IBF welterweight unification bout at the Staples Center, in Downtown Los Angeles and will likely face the winner unless Mayweather Jr. comes out of retirement to challenge him for his WBA world title.