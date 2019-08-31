Vasiliy Lomachenko vs Luke Campbell LIVE Stream on ESPN+

Top Rank on ESPN goes to the O2 Arena in London, England on August 31, to host Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. Luke Campbell live streamed online on ESPN+ in the United States.

Also on the card will be WBC flyweight champion Charlie Edwards defending his title against Julio Cesar Martinez and former heavyweight champion Alexander Povetkin taking on former title challenger Hughie Fury.

The main event pits two Olympic gold medalist against each other in a lightweight championship bout.

Lomachenko (13-1, 10 KOs) won two Olympic gold medals representing Ukraine, he also won titles from featherweight to lightweight and currently holds the WBA and WBO titles, tonight he has a chance to add the vacant WBC belt.







Campbell (20-2, 16 KOs) represented Great Britain and won Olympic gold in the bantamweight division at the 2012 London Olympic games. He was overjoyed being able to capture the gold medal in his home country of England when they hosted the prestigious sporting event.

Along with winning the gold medal comes added pressure to live up to the accomplishment. Campbell and fellow gold medalist Anthony Joshua were touted as being the next stars out of England, but only Joshua was able to become a world champion and superstar, Campbell had a few setbacks with losses to Yvan Mendy and falling short in his first championship bid against Jorge Linares.

Tonight Campbell has another opportunity at championship glory against arguably the best pound for pound fighter in the world. Both fighters are southpaws and Campbell will try to utilize his physical advantages such as height and strength to slow down the shorter quicker Lomachenko.

Lomachenko is the heavy betting favorite but Campbell is a live dog with upset on his mind.

Fight Card

Lightweight Championship – Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. Luke Campbell (WBA/WBC/WBO Titles)

Flyweight Championship – Charlie Edwards vs. Julio Cesar Martinez Aguilar (WBC Title)

Heavyweight – Hughie Fury vs. Alexander Povetkin

Lightweight – Joe Cordina vs. Gavin Gwynne

Light Heavyweight – Joshua Buatsi vs. Ryan Ford

Lightweight – James Tennyson vs. Atif Shafiq

Women’s Super Middleweight – Savannah Marshall vs. Daniele Bastieri

Super Featherweight – Martin Joseph Ward vs. Josue Bendana

Super Lightweight – Dalton Smith vs. Daryl Pearce

Super Featherweight – Connor Coghill vs. Dean Jones

Top Rank on ESPN: Lomachenko vs Campbell airs on August 31, 2019 on ESPN+ live streaming service beginning at 1:00 p.m. ET/ 10:00 a.m. PT. watch.espnplus.com/toprank