Eddie Hall vs. Thor Bjornsson Fight Live Stream Free on Segi TV

“The Heaviest Boxing Match in History” Eddie Hall vs. Thor Bjornsson is going down Saturday night in Dubai and fight fans can watch the live stream for Free on Segi TV.

When two men over 300 pounds step into the ring to settle a beef it will be like two Rhinos going head to head, the power and size of each man is enough to end a fight with one single punch.

Eddie Hall is making his boxing debut and he was initially supposed to fight Thor back in September but pulled a bicep in training and was forced to pull out, so arm wrestling legend Devon Larratt stepped in as a late replacement only to get knocked out in the first round by Thor.

Thor claimed Hall was scared to fight him and would never step foot in the ring to settle their grudge match stemming from the days of Strongman competitions.

Hall doesn’t like or respect Thor because he feels the man is a poor sport and sore loser who refuses to acknowledge Halls victory in 2017 where he beat Thor in the Worlds Strongest Man Competition.

Thor who is best known for playing The Mountain on the HBO TV show Game of Thrones, believes Hall is being petty and sensitive, but he also thinks Hall got favoritism in the 2017 Strongest Man competition.

The 2018 year was Thor’s year, and he claimed the title of the Worlds Strongest Man, and just like how Hall felt he was disrespected by Thor he took shots on the Icelandic champions victory stated that if he were competing against him he would not win like what happened in the year before.

Hall vs. Thor takes place on Saturday, March 19, 2022 and will be free to watch on Segi TV at 8:30 PM in the United Kingdom and 1:30 PM PT in the United States of America.

Free Live Stream Broadcast Available on https://www.segi.tv/thorvseddie

