Teofimo Lopez Sr: Manny Pacquiao can take anybody in the 147 lbs division

The father of undefeated lightweight contender Teofimo Lopez Jr. believes Filipino ring legend Manny “PacMan” Pacquiao at the age of 40, can still take out anyone in the welterweight division.

The opinionated trainer spoke with ESNEWS about boxing topics including his sons upcoming fight on December 14th against IBF lightweight champion Richard Commey.

Lopez Sr. is excited to get his son ready for his first world title shot and sees this as the next step to superstardom for his son.

The topic changed to Manny Pacquiao and Lopez Sr. had nothing but praise for the 8-divsion world boxing champion.

“Manny’s doing some great things. I think Manny can take anybody out there in the 147 lbs division. What makes Manny so great is his movements, his angles, I see Manny doing great with anybody,” said Teofimo Lopez Sr during an interview with ESNEWS.

“He (Pacquiao) is doing it at a very old age which is 40 in boxing. You can hardly believe it because there is not a lot of people his age doing it and he is taking out the young guys. You saw what he did to Keith Thurman.”

Lopez Sr. is very proud of his 22-year-old son and sometimes his outspoken personality attracts detractors, but he doesn’t worry about the negativity and feels his son will become a multiple division champion starting with capturing a lightweight belt on December 14th against Richard Commey.

Lightweight contender Teofimo Lopez Jr. is currently undefeated with 16 wins and 11 by knockout. Another opponent Teofimo and his father have been chasing is the top dog of the lightweight division Vasyl Lomachenko.

Teofimo and Lomachenko both fight under the same promotional banner Top Rank. Promoter Bob Arum the head honcho of the company has said he likes the idea of a showdown between the exciting young up and comer from Brooklyn and the Ukrainian two-time Olympic gold medalist, but wants Teofimo to win a world title first to make the fight more marketable down the line.