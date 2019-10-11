Video: Tyson Fury and Braun Strowman agree to fight at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia

The WWE is heading back to Saudi Arabia on October 31, 2019 for the WWE Crown Jewel Pay-Per-View event that will feature a massive heavyweight double header.

The main event of the evening will be WWE champion Brock Lesnar taking on former UFC champion Cain Velasquez in his WWE debut, followed by undefeated lineal heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury (also making his debut) taking on “The Monster Among Men” Braun Strowman.

Lesnar who was also a UFC champion lost his title to Cain Velasquez 9 years ago. Velasquez has taken an interest in professional wrestling and trained for the past year and half. He wrestled in the Mexican promotion AAA before signing with the WWE.

Cain feels he is ready to head to the WWE and take the strap off Lesnar just like he did when he fought him in the UFC and took the title there.

Another interesting singles match on the card is “The Monster Among Men” Braun Strownman vs. “The Gypsy King” Tyson Fury.

The Strowman and Fury beef started when the two had a confrontation at the FOX premiere of Friday Night SmackDown.

Fury was sitting front row with his family to enjoy the show at the Staples Center in LA when Strowman noticed the heavyweight champion sitting down and put his hands up in a fighting stance. Fury took this as disrespect and stood up as the two stared each other down for a few seconds before Strowman continued with his match.

Strowman wasn’t finished he threw Dolph Ziggler at Fury and knocked him over onto his family members sitting behind him, Fury wanted to jump the barrier to attack Strowman but was held back by security.

WWE gave Tyson another opportunity to address the situation at Monday Night Raw the following week. Tyson showed up to the event and the two men met in the middle of the ring and after a few words were exchanged they got physical. The fight had to be broken up by security and other WWE wrestlers.

Fury took out the security guards and broke free to continue his attack on Strowman. Now they officially agreed to fight each other in the ring on October 31.

Strowman addressed the media in a Maroon blazer and white pants, he carried himself as professional as possible.

“First I wanted to thank you guys for being here and allowing me to have this opportunity to speak with you,” said Strowman. “I can’t help but get engaged with this big fight feeling its literally giving me goosebumps and that’s something that doesn’t happen on this meat castle very often.

“Now last year in Saudi Arabia, I won the 50 man greatest Royal Rumble where I defeated 49 of the toughest WWE superstars that WWE had to throw at me and I plan on returning back this year and proving once again that I am the toughest son of a b!tch in WWE.”

“I have to give credit where credit is due, Tyson Fury is a bad dude. Especially when you take into consideration what he has been able to overcome and on the back end of that be a world heavyweight champion. But Tyson heed my warning in the WWE we don’t wear gloves, you are coming into my world. You are a household name Tyson Fury and on October 31st when these hands put you down for good, the whole world will remember who “The Monster Among Men” Braun Strowman is. Thank you.”

After being introduced by his promoter Bob Arum of Top Rank promotions it was Fury’s turn to take the podium.

“First of all thank you everyone for coming,” Fury told the media in attendance. “I Just want to take this opportunity to say how honored I am to be here and to be involved in such a massive event in Saudi Arabia. This is something I’ve allays dreamed of, as a life long WWE fan it is a fantastic opportunity for me to be here.”

“I want to say how excited I am to fight “The Monster Among Men” Braun Strowman. After seeing him I really know why he’s got the nickname Monster Among Men. But me being the undefeated lineal heavyweight boxing champion, I fear no man. I’m undefeated in 30 professional contests and when I got to Saudi Arabia to go fight Braun Strowman, I’m still going to be undefeated because I’m going to knock Braun Strowman out.”

“He talks about how good his hands are but he is messing with the guy who’s got the best hands in boxing (Fury begins to shadow box). He don’t want none of them hands, let me tell you that! Thank you very much, see you all on the night”

The two were told to face off after they addressed the media. Strowman and Fury sized each other up but you could see the tension between the two heavyweight titans.

Full Brock Lesnar vs. Cain Velasquez and Braun Strowman vs. Tyson Fury WWE Crown Jewel 2019 Press Conference Video



WWE Crown Jewel takes place at the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, streaming live on WWE Network on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at 8:00 p.m. AST/1:00 p.m. ET.