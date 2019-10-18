WATCH Artur Beterbiev vs Oleksandr Gvozdyk Live Stream on ESPN

Undefeated light heavyweight world champions Artur Beterbiev and Oleksandr “The Nail” Gvozdyk will aim to unify on Friday October 18 at the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania live on Top Rank on ESPN.

Gvozdyk (17-0, 14 KOs) is one of the best boxers to come out of Ukraine and he also won a bronze medal at the 2012 London Olympic games on the same team as gold medalist and stablemate Vasyl Lomachenko.

Gvozdyk, 32, won the WBC light heavyweight title in 2018 when he knocked out long reigning champion Adonis Stevenson in the 11th round is coming off a successful title defense against French boxer Doudou Ngumbu in March.

Beterbiev (14-0, 14 KOs) is a Dagestan born Russian boxer who is known for his vicious punching power. All of his professional bouts have ending by stoppage and it makes him a very dangerous opponent for anyone who steps foot in the ring with him.

The Russian power puncher won the vacant IBF title on November 11, 2017 when he knocked out German Enrico Koelling in the 12th round to claim the belt. He went on to defend his title twice knocking out both Callum Johnson and Radivoje Kalajdzic.

Gvozdyk vs Beterbiev is promoted by by Top Rank, in association with Peltz Boxing and will be broadcast on ESPN: Serving sports fans. Anytime. Anywhere.

Top Rank on ESPN + Fight Card

Light Heavyweight Championship – Oleksandr Gvozdyk vs. Artur Beterbiev (WBC/IBF Titles)

Welterweight – Luis Collazo vs. Kudratillo Abdukakhorov

Heavyweight – Sonny Conto vs. Steven Lyons

Lightweight – Joseph Adorno vs. Damian Sosa

Junior Welterweight – John Bauza vs. Donald Ward

Super Bantamweight – Jeremy Adorno vs. Misael Reyes

Junior Welterweight – Josue Vargas vs. Johnny Rodriguez

Junior Welterweight – Julian Rodriguez vs. Leonardo Doronio

Light Heavyweight – Michael Seals vs. Elio Trosch

The Special edition of Top Rank on ESPN: Gvozdyk vs Beterbiev will air on October 18, 2019 beginning at 10:00 p.m. ET/7:00 p.m. PT live on ESPN and ESPN Deportes.

The undercard bouts will be live streamed on ESPN+ sports streaming service beginning at beginning at 7:00 p.m. ET/4:00 p.m. PT.