Watch Usyk vs Witherspoon, Bivol vs Castillo, Jessica McCaskill Live Stream on DAZN

Matchroom boxing presents a championship night of boxing at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois, on October 12 live streamed on DAZN.

The headliner for tonight’s card is former undisputed cruiserweight champion Oleksandr Usyk taking on Chazz Witherspooon in his heavyweight debut.

Usyk is undefeated and is the best friend of pound for pound king and current lightweight world champion Vasyl Lomachenko. The two are both Ukrainian and also training partners at the same gym in Oxnard, California.

Usyk also shares the boxing skills of Lomachenko in common, some refer to him as the bigger version of the lightweight champion because they both use a lot of movement and punches in bunches when they fight.

The co-main event is a WBA light heavyweight championship between undefeated Russian champion Dmitry Bivol and challenger Lenin Castillo of the Dominican Republic.

Bivol said he is not overlooking the southpaw Castillo but the Dominican challenger feels he can pull off the upset to become a world champion for the first time in his career.

Jessica McCaskill is going to rock the house tonight in front of her hometown fans. The Chicago native is the current WBA/WBC women’s junior welterweight world champion and will be extra motivated to put on a show at home against former champion Erica Anabella Farias of Argentina.

McCaskill fought Farias in 2018 and took the WBC title from her. Farias is happy to get the rematch and wants to get her belt back so she can bring it back home to Argentina.

Fight Card

Heavyweight Main Event – Oleksandr Usyk vs. Chazz Witherspoon

Light Heavyweight Championship – Dmitry Bivol vs. Lenin Castillo (WBA Title)

Women’s Junior Welterweight Championship – Jessica McCaskill vs. Erica Anabella Farias (WBA/WBC Titles)

Junior Middleweight – Charles Conwell vs. Patrick Day

Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 9:00 PM ET/6:00 PM PT live stream on DAZN