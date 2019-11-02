Xavier Martinez vs. Jessie Cris Rosales, Richardson Hitchins Live on ShoBox: The New Generation

Showtime boxing and Mayweather promotions presents a stacked night of boxing with ShoBox: The New Generation live from Sam’s Town in Las Vegas, featuring undefeated Richardson Hitchins, Xavier Martinez, Rolando Romero, and once-beaten Kevin Newman II.

Undefeated super featherweight prospect Xavier Martinez (14-0, 10 KOs) will headline Friday’s card and he will take on Jessie Cris Rosales.

Martinez, 22, is a knockout puncher from Sacramento, California, and he has stopped his last six opponents and is looking to continue his KO streak tonight against Rosales.

Top light welterweight prospect Richardson Hitchins (9-0, 5 KOs) will fight Kevin Johnson. Hitchins is a 22-year-old from New York who competed and represented the USA in the 2016 Olympic games in Brazil. The New Yorker is considered one of the best prospects and will likely fight for a world championship in two years time.

Rolando Romero (9-0, 8 KOs) comes from Las Vegas, Nevada and has stopped all but one of his 9 opponents. He comes to fight with an aggressive seek and destroy style, throwing every punch with bad intentions. Romero is quickly becoming one of the most exciting fighters to see and is moving in the right direction under Mayweather promotions.

ShoBox: The New Generation Fight Card November 1

Super Featherweight – Xavier Martinez vs. Jessie Cris Rosales

Welterweight – Richardson Hitchins vs. Kevin Johnson

Super Middleweight – Kevin Newman II vs. Marcos Hernandez

Super Lightweight – Rolando Romero vs. Juan Carlos Cordones

Women’s Flyweight – Ava Knight vs. Luna del Mar Torroba

ShoBox: The New Generation Xavier Martinez vs. Jessie Cris Rosales on Friday, November 1, 2019 at 10:30PM ET/PT on SHOWTIME.