Live Stream: Andy Ruiz vs. Anthony Joshua 2 Weigh In Video

The most anticipated heavyweight bought of 2019 is the rematch between Andy Ruiz and Anthony Joshua. The official weigh-in for the event will take place on Friday, in the city of Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Fans from all over the world can watch the live stream online.

Ruiz became the first Mexican-American heavyweight champion of the world when he stopped heavy favorite Anthony Joshua in the 7th round on June 1, 2019 to claim the WBO, IBF, WBA heavyweight titles in one of the biggest upsets in boxing history.

Joshua who was originally scheduled to face undefeated Brooklyn contender Jarrell “Big Baby” Miller. In what was a shocking change of events, Joshua had to fight a late replacement when Miller failed drug tests and was immediately pulled from the card.

It was a huge blow for Matchroom boxing because Miller was the perfect opponent for Joshua to make his US debut against. Miller was from New York and the fight was at Madison Square Garden in New York City, so, it would have been a big fight for locals to attend.

In to step in for Miller was little known heavyweight boxer Andy Ruiz of California.

Most people felt Ruiz would be an easy fight for Joshua. The ones who overlooked Ruiz were judging by his soft and overweight physique, but he shocked the world proving you can’t judge a book by its cover.

Since the fight is at heavyweight the boxers do not have a weight limit to meet. Ruiz decided to slim down before the rematch, and Joshua also took advice in focusing on boxing ability and skill rather than lifting weights to look like an Adonis with bulging biceps.

The Ruiz vs. Joshua II weigh in will take place on December 6, 2019 in Saudi Arabia and will be live streamed on various outlets like YouTube.

Andy Ruiz vs. Anthony Joshua 2: Weigh-In Livestream Video and Replay



Upload by DAZN Matchroom Boxing

