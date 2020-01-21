Oscar De La Hoya: Pacquiao beats McGregor, but they should stay in their lane

Retired former world boxing champion, Oscar De La Hoya, was at the Westside Boxing Club in Los Angeles on Monday hosting the media day workout for his undefeated lightweight fighter Ryan Garcia who takes on Francisco Fonseca at the Honda Center in Anaheim, CA on Valentines Day, February 14th.

De La Hoya who runs Golden Boy Promotions, and promotes one of the biggest stars in boxing Canelo Alvarez, really believes in his young 21-year-old lightweight prospect Ryan Garcia and was giving him pointers during the media workout.

He answered reporters questions including some on possible MMA vs. Boxing events and what he thinks about them.

When asked by ESNEWS what his thoughts are on Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Manny Pacquiao calling out UFC superstar Conor McGregor to a boxing match, De La Hoya, who was once a vocal critic of the Mayweather vs. McGregor boxing match, was indifferent to it.

“It’s a huge money fight, why not,” said De La Hoya on Mayweather and Pacquiao wanting to face McGregor. “But my opinion is let’s stay in our own lane.”

De La Hoya feels that the fighters can do whatever they want but just feels it’s best for them to compete and fight the best in their own sport rather than jumping into MMA or Boxing.

When asked what would happen if Conor stepped into the boxing ring with Pacquiao, the Hall of Fame fighter felt it was no match.

“In the boxing ring, Pacquiao will beat him (McGregor). What’s going to be the difference? It’s boxing. I mean Conor can’t kick or he can’t elbow or he can’t use that shoulder. Like I said just stay in your own lane.”

Mayweather seems to be more interested in fighting MMA fighters instead of top boxers, and doesn’t care about staying in his own lane as he put up two posters on his Instagram after Conor’s first round knockout of Cerrone at UFC 246, one was a rematch poster with McGregor and the other Mayweather vs Khabib Nurmagomedov in 2020.

