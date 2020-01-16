Robert Garcia: Pacquiao is Fighter of the Decade, Mayweather only fought 6 years

World class boxing trainer Robert Garcia believes the current WBA welterweight champion Manny “PacMan” Pacquiao should be given the BWAA “Fighter of the Decade” award for 2010-2019 over Floyd Mayweather Jr..

Garcia who went up against the Filipino ring legend twice, working the corners of Antonio Margarito and Brandon Rios, thinks Pacquiao’s activity and accomplishments outweigh what Mayweather has done in this decade.

Pacquiao won the BWAA (Boxing Writers Association of America) “Fighter of the Decade” award the previous decade of 2000-2009. He is on the shortlist of nominees along with Canelo Alvarez, Wladimir Klitschko, Floyd Mayweather Jr., and Andre Ward. for FOTD for 2010-2019.

The legendary southpaw from the Philippines is the only 8-division world champion in boxing, and only fighter to be a world champion in 4 different decades, he also recently became the oldest fighter to win a welterweight title at 40 years of age.

“I think it’s Pacquiao, but it depends on who you ask,” Garcia told ESnews on who he thinks is Fighter of the Decade.

“Pacquiao has been active, he is still fighting, and still a world champion. Mayweather only fought like six years in the decade.”

Garcia insists being Fighter of the Decade has more to do with ring activity rather than who made the most money.

“If you want to talk about who made the most money and who is the smartest man in the ring, and who didn’t get hit, obviously it’s Mayweather 100 percent. But he didn’t fight, he only fought like six years this decade. Pacquiao’s been fighting, he has some losses but look he’s come back and he beat Keith Thurman,” said Garcia.

Pacquiao wins again he would be a two-time FOTD award recipient making his accomplishments in boxing even more legendary.

The two favorites who could win Fighter of the Decade are Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Canelo Alvarez. Mayweather beat both Pacquiao and Canelo in the decade and remained undefeated. Canelo won world titles at 154, 160, 168 and 175 pounds and only has one loss in his career and that was to Mayweather.

The BWAA has yet to announce who officially won the award, but different publications and boxing news outlets are either picking Floyd Mayweather Jr. or Saul “Canelo” Alvarez.

