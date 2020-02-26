Watch Yomar Alamo vs Kendo Castaneda Live on Boxeo Telemundo

“BOXEO TELEMUNDO” CONTINUES FRIDAY WITH A JR WELTERWEIGHT TITLE BOUT LIVE ON TELEMUNDO

WBO NABO Champion Yomar “The Magic” Alamo Defends His Title Against Kendo “Tremendo” Castaneda in another classic Puerto Rico vs. Mexico Showdown Live on Telemundo at 11:35 p.m. ET/PT.

Miami – February 26, 2020- “Boxeo Telemundo,” the #1 Spanish-language boxing program in the U.S., continues this Friday, February 28 at 11:35 p.m. on Telemundo, featuring two undefeated fighters as they battle for the jr. welterweight title.

WBO #8th ranked NABO champion Yomar “The Magic” Alamo (17-0-1 12 KO’s) puts his title on the line after a successful 2019 season, squaring off against Kendo “Tremendo” Castaneda (17-0 8 KO’s), live from Osceola Heritage Park Events Center. This will be Castaneda’s debut on “Boxeo Telemundo” and one of the most important matches of his career to date.

“Boxeo Telemundo ” commentators René Giraldo and Edgar López will call the action alongside World Boxing Champion and former Olympian Abner Mares.

All fights will be broadcast live on Telemundo and live stream on Telemundo Deportes En Vivo app with additional extensive news and content on TelemundoDeportes.com, including access to the weigh-in and exclusive behind-the-scenes content. In addition, short form content that include fighters, behind the scenes and news will be produced exclusively for Telemundo Deportes’ social media platforms using the hashtag #BoxeoTelemundo.

Orlando “Zurdo De Oro” Gonzalez (13-0 9 KO’s) will be making his first appearance this year as he takes on Charlie Serrano (16-5-2 5 KO’s) in an 8 round Featherweight bout. The bout will serve as the co main event of the night.

Other bouts on the card will feature stablemate Henry “Moncho” Lebron (11-0 9 KO’s) battling against Recky Dulay (11-7 8 KO’s) over 8 rounds. The night’s special attraction will feature local favorite Christian “MC” Camacho (8-1-1 1 KO) in a 6 round bout against an opponent to be determined.

“Boxeo Telemundo’s” spring series continues with two straight weeks of bouts on March 6 and March 13, live from Mexico City.

Like this: Like Loading...