Bob Arum: Manny Pacquiao won’t fight Terence Crawford

The legendary hall of fame boxing promoter Bob Arum who heads Top Rank Promotions doesn’t believe many of the top fighters on PBC (Premier Boxing Champions) are eager to face off against his undefeated WBO welterweight champion Terence “Bud” Crawford.

Arum promoted some of the greatest fighters of all time, from Muhammad Ali, Roberto Duran, Marvin Hagler, Sugar Ray Leonard, George Foreman, Oscar De La Hoya, Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao to name a few.

Terence Crawford has the skills to be great, but he will need to face the top big names and top welterweights just to hold a candle to the legends who fought for Top Rank.

Arum who was interviewed by Fight Hub TV, doesn’t believe Manny Pacquiao his former fighter is willing to fight Crawford because he knows the outcome will be devastating.

“Manny Pacquiao won’t fight him [Terence Crawford],” Arum told Fight Hub TV. “Yeah I don’t want Manny to fight him because it’s a devastation, and I still have a soft spot for Manny. Guys like Sean Gibbons and so forth don’t want Manny to fight him because because they feel the same way. So rule out a Pacquiao fight.”

Bob Arum promoted Manny Pacquiao from the years 2006 to 2017 and guided the Filipino southpaw’s boxing career to great heights making him one of the biggest draws in the sport.

Arum looked at Pacquiao as one of his own children and would even visit Pacquiao on holidays, stay at his home in the Philippines and would often attend the Filipino champion Senator’s birthday bashes. Arum publicly declared Pacquiao a national treasure to his country and predicted he would be the next President of the Philippines.

The tandem broke up in 2017 after Pacquiao lost his WBO welterweight title in a controversial decision in Brisbane, Australia to hometown fighter Jeff Horn.

Arum feels some of the 140-pound fighters like Josh Taylor, Jose Ramirez or even Regis Prograis moving up to 147-pounds are possible future opponents for Crawford.

