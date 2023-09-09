Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA 5: Junior Dos Santos vs. Fabricio Werdum Free Live Stream Video

Gamebred Bareknuckle 5: Junior Dos Santos vs. Fabricio Werdum takes place at the Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida on Friday, and will lie stream for free on YouTube and Facebook.

Two Former Brazilian UFC Heavyweight Champions, Junior Dos Santos and Fabricio Werdum will make their Bareknuckle MMA debuts on September 8th and this is a rematch that fans can’t miss. Promoter Jorge Masvidal has put on some of the best MMA and boxing shows over the summer and he continues with the bareknuckle mixed martial arts gloveless format on Friday night.

Dos Santos and Werdum first met in the UFC Octagon at UFC 90 in 2008 it was Dos Santos UFC debut and he won in sensational fashion by knocking out Werdum in the first round. He would eventually win the heavyweight championship at in 2011 at UFC on Fox: Velasquez vs. dos Santos when he knocked out reigning Champ Cain Velasquez in round one.

Werdum is finally able to get the rematch over a decade later and he wants to get revenge over what he felt was a lucky fast KO. He wasn’t able to get payback in the UFC but he would also win the UFC heavyweight title in 2014 when he beat Mark Hunt.

Now the two heavyweight legends will get a chance to face off again this time in Bareknuckle MMA with no gloves on.

Gamebred Bareknuckle 5 Fight Card

Heavyweight: Junior Dos Santos vs. Fabricio Werdum

187 lbs: Joel Bauman vs. Maki Pitolo

145 lbs: Irwin Rivera vs. Joshua Weems

145 lbs: Ago Huskic vs. Brandon Davis

135 lbs: Brandon Jenkins vs. Anthony Njokuani

140 lbs: Joe Penafiel vs. Joey Ruquet

167 lbs: Jhonasky Sojo vs. Tyler Hill

205 lbs: Reggie Northrup vs. Cody Herbert

147 lbs: Juan Alvarez vs. Christopher Wingate

150 lbs: Shahzaib Rindh vs. Carlos Guerra

Watch Gamebred FC 5: Junior Dos Santos vs. Fabricio Werdum on Friday, September 8, 2023 Live Stream on YouTube/Facebook at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT (Video below).

Like this: Like Loading...