Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva: Open Media Workout Live Stream Video

Before their big Showtime Pay-Per-View showdown on Saturday night, Jake “The Problem Child” Paul and Anderson “The Spider” Silva will show off their boxing moves and answer reporters questions at the open media workout on Wednesday afternoon.

The undercard fighters former UFC star Uriah Hall, former NFL running back Le’Veon Bell, and others will also be on hand to give a sample of their boxing skills and answer questions at the workout.

Paul is undefeated in his professional boxing career with 5 wins and 4 knockouts, after his rematch with former UFC welterweight champ Tyrone Woodley he has knocked out every single fighter he has faced.

Anderson Silva is regarded as one of the greatest if not the greatest MMA fighters of all time, he held the UFC middleweight title and defended multiple times. In his late 40s he decided to go into boxing when he left the UFC which was always a dream for him but he could never dabble in the sport while under contract with the UFC.

At his late age he has been on a tier, outboxing former boxing champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr and winning in Mexico, knockout out former UFC light heavyweight champion Tito Ortiz and now taking on Jake Paul who is one of the biggest stars in boxing and more than half his age.

This will be the biggest test in Paul’s young boxing career, and Silva also believes Paul will be a huge challenge for him.

The fight is promoted by Most Valuable Promotions and takes place at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona on Saturday, October 29, 2022 on Showtime Sports PPV and FITE TV.

Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva Open Media Workout Live Stream starts at 7:30 PM ET / 4:30 PM PT on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 on Showtimes Sports YouTube channel.



Video upload by SHOWTIME Sports

Like this: Like Loading...