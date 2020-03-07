WATCH UFC 248: Zhang Weili vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk Live Stream Online

On March 7 the Ultimate Fighting Championship holds a double championship event UFC 248: Adesanya vs. Romero at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada and it will be live streamed on ESPN + Pay-Per-View.

The MMA event will feature a Men’s middleweight championship Israel Adesanya vs. Yoel Romero in the main event and the co-main will be a Women’s Strawweight championship Zhang Weili vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk.

The headliner of the night between undefeated UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesenya and former interim champion Yoel Romero will be a high octane bout sure to deliver a style clash between explosive veteran Olympic level grappler in Romero and the Matrix like striking moves of The Last Stylebender.

The women’s championship fight is also generating a lot of buzz.

The Chinese sensation Zhang Weili who shocked the MMA world when she destroyed champion Jessica Andrade in the first round at UFC Fight: Shenzhen, China, is defending her title for the first time against the former 115-pound champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk.

Zhang will be in for a tough test in her first title defense. Joanna has the height and reach advantage and will also be the most technical striker Zhang has been in with.

For Zhang she believes her tenacity and explosive speed and power will make the difference in the fight and Joanna is looking to reclaim her world title and prove to the world she is still Joanna Champion.

This is a can’t miss UFC event and an international affair with the two headliners all from other countries. Adesanya from Nigeria/New Zealand, Romero from Cuba, Zhang from China and Jedrzejczyk from Poland all fighting on US soil.

UFC 248 Fight Card

Middleweight Title: Israel Adesanya (Champ) vs. Yoel Romero

Women’s Strawweight Title: Zhang Weili (Champ) vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk

Lightweight: Beneil Dariush vs. Drakkar Klose

Welterweight: Neil Magny vs. Li Jingliang

Welterweight: Alex Oliveira vs. Max Griffin

Watch UFC 248 on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 10:00/7:00 ET/PT Live Stream online on ESPN + Pay-Per-View (plus.espn.com).

