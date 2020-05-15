Boxing talk show ‘On the Box’ will have James Toney, Joe Cortez, Gianluca Di Caro and Michael Fafera on Sunday

LIVE THIS SUNDAY: ON THE BOX SEASON 6 FINALE! FEATURING JAMES TONEY, JOE CORTEZ, GIANLUCA DI CARO & MICHAEL FAFERA AS GUESTS ONLY AT BOXING TV

This Sunday tune into the World’s #1 Boxing Talk Show ‘On the Box’ with host professional commentator Dan Hewitt.

This week on the Season Six Finale episode we speak with Boxing Legend James “Lights Out” Toney, Hall of Fame Referee Joe Cortez, Unbeaten Prospect Michael Fafera and British and Irish Boxing Authority head Gianluca Di Caro.

The Big Boxing Quiz will also be back with prizes to give away.

Presenter Dan Hewitt seemed quite excited about the Season Finale episode, saying “It’s going to be a great show. Hall of Famers, unbeaten prospects and plenty of controversy along the way.

“Boxing TV look forward to bringing the fighters to the fans in this fantastic season finale of the World’s number 1 boxing talk show”

Watch ‘On The Box’ Season Six Finale LIVE at www.facebook.com/boxingtv1 and at www.youtube.com/watch?v=zwQ-sj-oxkY from 7pm (GMT), 3pm (EST), 12pm (PST)

