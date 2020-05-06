Jessie Vargas: I favor Manny Pacquiao over Mikey Garcia because of speed and experience

Manny “Pac-Man” Pacquiao is still motivated to get back into the boxing ring at the age of 41 and has no plans on hanging up the gloves anytime soon.

With the coronavirus lockdown putting boxing events and other large gatherings on hold to help lessen the spread of the COVID-19 virus, the full-time Senator and current WBA welterweight champion has been keeping himself in shape at home during quarantine in the Philippines.

A possible next opponent for Pacquiao is four-division world champion Mikey Garcia.

Garcia only has one loss and it came by unanimous decision to undefeated welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr., after the loss, Garcia insisted he will continue to campaign in the 147 pound division so he can achieve his goal of winning his fifth weight division title.

Pacquiao holds the WBA belt at welterweight and Garcia would like a crack at the Filipino southpaw.

The two fighters have common opponents in Adrien Broner and Jessie Vargas.

Former two-division world champion Jessie Vargas shared the ring with both Manny Pacquiao and Mikey Garcia, and in an interview with Fino Boxing he slightly favored Pacquiao over Garcia if the two should meet in the ring.

“Listen, if I were to have to choose, I know both guys, both guys are cool. I respect both of them. Me being in the ring with both guys, I would have to say that Manny has an edge,” Vargas told Fino Boxing. “Then again, he is older. He is the older man, what is he 41? Close to 41. I like Manny and I like Mikey, but I think Manny has an edge of advantage just because of his experience and if anything affects him it’s his age but I think when it comes to experience and speed, Manny has it.

When the topic of Manny Pacquiao comes up, fight fans and reporters are always curious about his punching power, Vargas who fought Pacquiao and Garcia believes they have similar power but Pacquiao’s speed is what takes fighters by surprise.

“When it comes to power, I say both fighters are pretty powerful,” said Vargas. “The only thing is this, the difference with Manny is that Manny is fast, like you don’t see the punches coming, so, what can hurt you is his speed because when you can’t see a punch that is what can put you down. As for Mikey, he likes to put a lot of power behind his shots and he does have a solid punch. He has a solid punch, that is the best way to put it, once he lands you feel it, and with Manny you won’t see it, you will just feel it.”

