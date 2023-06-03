Claressa Shields vs. Maricela Cornejo Fight Live Stream, How To Watch, Start Time

Undefeated American superstar Claressa Shields puts her undisputed middleweight championship on the line against late replacement challenger Maricela Cornejo on June 3rd, live streamed on DAZN from the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan.

Shields (13-0, 2 KOs) was originally scheduled to fight Hanna Gabriels in a rematch, but Gabriels failed a drug test and was pulled from the card. Shields team didn’t want to reschedule the entire event and decided to find a late replacement and that fighter who stepped up to the challenge was 36-year-old Maricela Cornejo.

Cornejo (16-5, 6 KOs) who has never won a world title in her boxing career is ready to shock the world by beating Shields in her hometown and taking the undisputed title with her.

In boxing you have to be careful of upsets from underdogs who were late replacement opponents, Cornejo vows she will defeat Shields by KO and Shields laughed off the prediction and hopes Cornejo brings it on fight night.

Claressa Shields and Maricela Cornejo will come to fight and its a can’t miss event to see two tough female fighters shine on the big stage.

The co-main event features undefeated women’s super welterweight contender Ardreal Holmes Jr (13-0, 5 KOs) of Flint, Michigan going up against Haitian boxer Wendy Toussaint (14-1, 6 KOs), the pair will battle it out in a 10-round super welterweight bout.

Fight Card

Women’s Middleweight Championship – Claressa Shields vs. Maricela Cornejo (WBA/WBC/WBO/IBF Titles)

Women’s Super Welterweight – Ardreal Holmes Jr vs. Wendy Toussaint

Middleweight – Da’Velle Smith vs. Kahydlian Woods

Middleweight – Joseph Hicks Jr vs. Antonio Todd

Super Welterweight – Marlon Harrington vs. Gheith Karim

Super Lightweight – Joshua Pagan vs. Ronnell Burnett

Cruiserweight – Vernon Webber vs. Fernando Rodrigo Simoes de Almeida

Women’s Featherweight – Sarah Liegmann vs. Carisse Brown

How to watch Claressa Shields vs. Maricela Cornejo Fight Live Online

The Shields vs. Cornejo Undisputed Women’s Middleweight Championship Live Stream starts at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT on Saturday, June 3, 2023 on DAZN.

