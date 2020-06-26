Josh Taylor: Manny Pacquiao is my hero, to share the ring with him would be amazing

Undefeated unified light welterweight champion Josh Taylor, is eager to get back into the boxing ring and hoping the Coronavirus pandemic subsides soon.

Like many of the boxers today the Scottish pugilist has been keeping in shape and following the guidelines to help flatten the curve.

In his last fight he defeated previously undefeated American champion Regis Prograis in the World Boxing Super Series: Light-welterweight final for the WBA title and the Muhammad Ali trophy that goes to the winner of the WBSS tournament.

He gave an interview while in quarantine with BT Sport’s Chris Charles to discuss his upcoming plans and how he would fair against the top welterweights including his boyhood idol Manny “Pac-Man” Pacquiao should he move up to the talent rich division.

“Manny Pacquiao is my hero,” said Taylor to BT Sports Boxing’s Chris Charles. “To share the ring with my hero would be brilliant. It would be amazing. That would be a dream come true in itself sharing the ring with Manny Pacquiao. Obviously once you get in there you go in there to take his head off. I would love to fight my hero it would be brilliant.”

Taylor said a jump to 147-pounds would be no issue since he walks around pretty heavy for the 140-pound division and would fill out well at welterweight.

As far as going up against the other top dogs in the division, Taylor likes his chances and believes he would do well against every single one of the best guys form Errol Spence, Terence Crawford and Shawn Porter.

“I’m pretty big for one 140,” said Taylor who currently holds the IBF and WBA light welterweight titles. “Walking around weight I’m pretty heavy. I’m pretty solid walking around weight now. I filled out with my man strength now. Moving up to 147, I’d be at my natural weight now. I can afford to go on and put one a bit of muscle and a bit of strength. I think it works in my advantage with the speed coming up from the slightly lower weight with Spence killing himself to make 147, me coming up with the speed and the natural weight would work in my advantage.”

Taylor is currently focused on defending his world titles once boxing comes back. His main goal is to unify with undefeated WBC and WBO welterweight champion Jose Ramirez for the chance to be undisputed world champion in the division before thinking about moving up to welterweight.

