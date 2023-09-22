Zhilei Zhang vs Joe Joyce 2 Official Weigh-In Live Stream Video

Watch the Zhilei Zhang vs Joe Joyce 2 Official Weigh-In Live Stream on YouTube on Friday and don’t miss the fight on ESPN+ on Saturday, September 23.

Top Rank Boxing on ESPN presents the big heavyweight rematch between Chinese southpaw Zhilei “Big Bang” Zhang and Joe “The Juggernaut” Joyce live from the OVO Arena Wembley in London, England.

Zhang and Joyce first fought five months ago on April 15th, and it was a big moment for the Chinese contender when he pulled off a shocking upset beating the formerly undefeated British heavyweight Joyce by knockout.

Joyce was the betting favorite and predicted to be the one to stop Zhang, but the tables were turned and Zhang won by stoppage. On Saturday both fighters are out to prove something, Zhang wants to show it wasn’t a fluke win and Joyce wants to correct the wrongs that led to his defeat and get payback for the loss.

On the co-main event, two-time light heavyweight title challenger Anthony Yarde takes on Ricky Summers. Yarde is one of the most explosive punchers in the division and he wants to bounce back with a big knockout on Saturday and continue on his journey for another title opportunity.

The undercard will be loaded with fights and begins at 2 PM ET / 11 AM PT on ESPN+ on Saturday, September 23.

Fight Card

Heavyweight – Zhilei Zhang vs. Joe Joyce

Light Heavyweight – Anthony Yarde vs. Ricky Summers

Lightweight – Sam Noakes vs. Carlos Perez

Super Lightweight – Pierce O’Leary vs. Kane Gardner

Super Middleweight – Zach Parker vs. Khalid Graidia

Light Heavyweight – Ezra Taylor vs. Joel McIntyre

Super Featherweight – Royston Barney-Smith vs. Engel Gomez

Heavyweight – Moses Itauma vs. Amine Boucetta

Cruiserweight – Tommy Fletcher vs. Alberto Tapia

Cruiserweight – Aloys Junior Youmbi vs. Erik Nazaryan

Welterweight – Sean Noakes vs. Lukasz Barabasz

The Zhilei Zhang vs Joe Joyce 2 weigh-in live stream on YouTube begins at 9:00 AM ET / 6:00 AM PT on Friday, September 22, 2023.

Like this: Like Loading...