Sergio Martinez vs Macaulay McGowan Live Stream in Spain on Star+

Sergio Martinez is one of the greatest fighters out of Argentina and he will fight Macaulay McGowan at the Wiznik Center in Madrid, Spain on Thursday night and the event will be live stream on Star+ in Spain.

Martinez is 46 years old and he decided to make a comeback to boxing in 2020 after being retired since 2014.

In his road to title contention, the former middleweight champion of the world is on a 3-fight win streak with two knockouts and one decision, he is going for another victory tonight and wants the people to know he is serious about going for another title.

In his last few fights Martinez felt he was getting better each fight and shaking off the cobwebs from the long retirement, but critics suggest he looked old and won’t stand a chance against any of the younger champions.

His opponent is a Macaulay McGowan a 27-year-old from Great Britain and a virtual unknown to the boxing world.

McGowan doesn’t have an impressive boxing record with 14 wins, 2 losses and only 3 wins by KO. He feels his youth will be key on fight night but he acknowledges he will be in against an all time great and former champion who has experience so he must not be overconfident and fight the perfect fight to win.

Martinez will continue to fight these type of fights until he is taken seriously but it will be hard for a sanctioning body to give him a title shot unless he fights higher caliber opponents. Martinez promises he will fight a top contender soon to show he has what it takes to fight for a world title but right now he is building up momentum after being away for so long.

Fight Card

Middleweight – Sergio Martinez vs Macaulay McGowan

Featherweight – Bernard Angelo Torres vs Mauro Alex Hasan Perouene

Lightweight – Andrii Boryshpolets vs Jose Aguilar

Flyweight – Brandon Moreno vs Alejandro Torres

Super Lightweight – Elianel Guerrero vs Hermin Isava

The Martinez vs McGowan fight will be live stream on ESPN Knockout and Star+ in Spain on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 6:00 PM European Time.

