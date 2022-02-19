Amir Khan vs. Kell Brook Fight Live Stream on Saturday Night

The Amir Khan vs. Kell Brook grudge match is finally here and it will be shown via live stream in the United States on ESPN+ and in the UK on Sky Sports Box Office, its a can’t miss bout that will sure get the boxing fans hyped up.

The co-main event will feature British southpaw Natasha Jonas taking on Chris Namus of Uruguay for the women’s WBO super welterweight world champions.

Also on the card Heavyweight Frazer Clarke who won the Olympic Bronze Medal in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics representing Great Britain will make his professional boxing debut against Jake Darnell.

For over a decade Amir Khan and Kell Brook have been linked together even as Khan fought at the lightweight division he still sparred against the much naturally bigger man Kell Brook and claimed to have gotten the best of him as teens.

Khan claims when he was the top amateur in the UK he sparred Brook who wasn’t even considered on his level and the sparring only lasted a few rounds because Khan claims he was beating him up in sparring and the trainers had to stop it.

The tales of sparring rubbed Brook the wrong way and he made it a goal to chase the fight with Khan to shut his mouth and get payback for all those years telling a story that he claims isn’t true.

Brook has refuted the claims of Khan that he got beat up in sparring by him before they turned pro, and said it was Khan who refused to continue sparring after Brook came back and adjusted and timed the much quicker Khan.

Tonight both fighters will have an entire country watching in another great all British boxing rivalry that has been anticipated for years. The two boxers are past their primes but the allure of the pair finally meeting in the ring is enough to get the audience amped up and to watch to see who will leave the ring and have the bragging rights to say I’m the better man and always have been.

Khan vs. Brook is promoted by BOXXER and will be held at the AO Arena in Manchester, England on Saturday night, February 19th.

Fight Card

Catchweight (149lbs) – Amir Khan vs. Kell Brook; Catchweight

Women’s Super Welterweight Championship – Natasha Jonas vs. Chris Namus (WBO title)

Super Middleweight – Charlie Schofield vs. Germaine Brown

Middleweight – Bradley Rea vs. Craig McCarthy

Heavyweight – Frazer Clarke vs. Jake Darnell

Cruiserweight – Viddal Riley vs. Willbeforce Shihepo

Lightweight – Adam Azim vs. Jordan Ellison

Welterweight – Hassan Azim vs. MJ Hall

Lightweight – Abdul Khan vs. Ricky Starkey

Super Featherweight – Ibrahim Nadim vs. Taka Bembere

Event: Amir Khan vs. Kell Brook “Judgement Day”

Venue: AO Arena in Manchester, England

Date and Time: Saturday, February 19, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. GMT/1:00 p.m. ET

TV/Live Stream: Sky Sports Box Office PPV in the UK, ESPN+ in the USA.

