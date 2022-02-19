BKFC Knucklemania 2: Mike Perry vs Julian Lane Fight Live Stream on FITE

One of the biggest best Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship cards of the 2022 season will feature the debuts of former UFC fighters “Platinum” Mike Perry and Chad Mendes, as well as two BKFC championship fights.

Mike Perry is one of the most exciting fighters in the combat sports world. He has told reporters countless times that he will fight anyone from MMA to Boxing, and he is taking another huge step into uncharted land, when he makes his BKFC debut against experience bare knuckle fighter and former UFC fighter Julion “Let Me Bang Bro” Lane.

Another anticipated debut is former top UFC contender and MMA veteran, Chad Mendes, taking on Famez in a lightweight bout.

Mendes is known for being a wrestler in the UFC, but he feels he will shock the world with his boxing skills and stand up when he makes his debut on Saturday night

The BKFC lightweight champion Luis Palomino is ready to defend his title against the always tough Martin Brown and remain undefeated as well.

Palomino took to bare knuckle easy and keeps getting better each fight and the former MMA fighter is considered one of the best in the sport.

The first championship bout of the evening will be an inaugural women’s flyweight championship Christine Ferea vs. Britain Hart.

Britain Hart is a fan favorite and is ready to become the first BKFC women’s flyweight champion, but in her way is a woman who has already beat her in Christine Ferea who believes she will claim the title because she feels she has the upperhand having already stopped Hart in the past.

Hart and her team believe she has changed and is a much better bare knuckle boxer than before when she lost to Ferea and the rematch will show her improved skills and confidence.

BKFC Knucklemania II Fight Card

Mike Perry vs Julian Lane

Luis Palomino vs Martin Brown (BKFC Lightweight Championship)

Chad Mendes vs Joshuah “Famez” Alvarez

Christine Ferea vs Britain Hart (Inaugural BKFC Women’s Flyweight Championship)

Gustavo Trujillo vs Stephen Townsel

Jade Masson-Wong vs Christine Vicens

Francesco Ricchi vs Jake Bostwick

Uly Diaz vs Sawyer Depee

Edgard Plazaola vs Chevvy Bridges

Jomi Escoboza vs Zion Tomlinson

Mario Vargas vs Yosdenis Cedeno

Venue: Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida

Date and Time: Saturday, February 19, 2022 at 8:00 PM ET/5:00 PM PT

TV and Live Stream: BKTV App, Bareknuckle.tv, and FITE TV PPV

