Carlos Cuadras vs Jesse Rodriguez FREE Live Stream Before The Bell

Matchroom boxing will air a FREE three-fight undercard Live Stream on their official YouTube channel before the main DAZN broadcast.

Aaron Aponte will take on Louis Jourdain in a 140-pound scrap. Heavyweights Adam Steward and Alvin Davie will trade blows in a fight that could end with a single punch, and Elijah Lorenzo Garcia takes on Antonio Louis Hernandez in a middleweight bout.

The main broadcast of Carlos Cuadras vs. Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez will be for the vacant WBC super flyweight world championship.

The 22-year-old Rodriguez is a late replacement after the original opponent Srisaket Sor Rungvisai pulled out of the fight, this will be a big step up for the Texas native in his first world title opportunity.

Rodriguez will have had only 5 days to prepare for Cuadras but his trainer Robert Garcia told him to accept he fight because he used to train Cuadras and knows his style already.

For former world champion Carlos Cuadras of Mexico, he feels this will be an easy fight for him because he has the experience and Rodriguez is still green.

This will be an interesting showdown between experienced veteran and hungry young lion.

The Before The Bell preliminary undercard live stream will feature up and coming prospects from the Eddie Hearn Stable.

The YouTube live stream will be FREE and will begin at 3:00 PM PT on Saturday, February 5, 20202.

Before The Bell Fight Card

Light Welterweight – Aaron Aponte vs Louis Jourdain

Heavyweight – Adam Stewart vs Alvin Davie

Middleweight – Elijah Lorenzo Garcia vs Antonio Louis Hernandez

Before The Bell: Cuadras vs Rodriguez Live Stream Undercard



YouTube upload by Matchroom Boxing

