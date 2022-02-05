Chris Eubank Jr vs Liam Williams, Claressa Shields vs Ema Kozin Live Stream on FITE TV

BOXXER presents an action packed night of boxing from Cardiff, Wales with Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Liam Williams in the lead bout, and Claressa Shields vs. Ema Kozin in the co-main event.

Eubank Jr (31-2, 23 KOs) continues his road to championship glory on Saturday night and he will need to beat Liam Williams to get closer to another world title shot.

It’s always been tough living up to his legendary father’s footsteps, but Eubank Jr. feels he can carve his own path in boxing and is extra motivated ever since linking up with hall of fame boxing legend Roy Jones Jr. as his trainer.

Eubank felt it was best for him to campaign at middleweight instead of super middleweight to try and land a world title shot in the 160-lbs division.

He lost his only world title bid to George Groves and since then has been on a five fight winning streak.

Williams (23-3-1, 18 KOs) will feel motivated by the hometown crowd when he walks into the arena to cheers.

The 29-year-old boxer from Wales feels he has the power to finish Eubank Jr. and he wants to humble him.

Williams isn’t impressed by Eubank and feels he has the superior skill set and feels Eubank lacks confidence heading into the fight because he requested a rematch clause.

The co-main event is going to be a great one with the self proclaimed Greatest Woman of All Time, Claressa Shields (11-0, 2 KOs), defending her WBA/WBC/IBF and The Ring Magazine middleweight titles against fellow undefeated challenger Ema Kozin (21-0-1, 11 KOs).

The main goal of Shields is to have a unification bout with undefeated WBO middleweight champion Savannah Marshall next for the undisputed title.

Shields wants to beat Marshall because she was the last women to beat her in the amateurs and she wants to get payback.

First the American boxing champ will need to beat Ema Kozin which is no easy task.

Ema Kozin is an unbeaten Southpaw from Slovenia and she feels she will be able to pull off the upset and become champion on Saturday because of her toughness and she will make sure to leave her all in the ring.

Fight Card

Middleweight – Chris Eubank Jr vs. Liam Williams

Women’s Middleweight Championship – Claressa Shields vs. Ema Kozin (WBA/WBC/IBF titles)

Welterweight – Chris Jenkins vs. Julius Indongo

Junior Welterweight – Harlem Eubank vs. Viorel Simion

Featherweight – Rhys Edwards vs. Ruslan Berhcuk

Welterweight – Samuel Antwi vs. Conah Walker

Women’s Lightweight – Caroline Dubois vs. Vaida Masiokaite

Heavyweight – Steve Robinson vs. Shane Gill

Venue: Motorpoint Arena in Cardiff, Wales

Date and Time: Saturday, February 5, 2022 at 2:30 PM ET/PT

TV/Live Stream: FITE TV in the USA and SKY Sports in the UK

