Claressa Shields vs Ema Kozin Fight Live Stream on FITE TV Saturday Night

Claressa Shields the G.W.O.A.T is ready to defend her WBA, WBC, and IBF middleweight world titles on Saturday night in Cardiff, Wales against undefeated challenger Ema Kozin, the bout will be shown on FITE TV Live Stream PPV in the USA. Shields vs. Kozin will be the co-main event to Chris Eubank Jr vs Liam Williams.

Claressa Shields (11-0, 2 KOs) is no stranger to the spotlight having been a highly touted amateur in her youth and winning two Olympic gold medals, she jumped into professional boxing becoming a world champion in only her 4th pro fight and holding the record of becoming a 3 division world champion in under 10 fights.

Shields has called out boxing to pay their women fights more money, and she even jumped to the world of mixed martial arts to fight in the PFL with only little MMA training and won her first fight but lost her second bout in a close decision.

This woman is one of the bravest, unlike other male boxers who call MMA fighters over to boxing to have an advantage she challenged Amanda Nunes to a fight in MMA.

Tonight Shields will be in against a tough fellow undefeated opponent in Slovenian southpaw Ema Kozin.

Kozin (21-0-1, 11 KOs) is only 23, but she has more fights than the 26-year-old Shields and feels her experience and style will give her the advantage on fight night.

It will be a tall task for Kozin to win against the very talented Shields but she believes she will pull off the upset on Saturday night.

The winner of the fight will most likely go on to unify all titles against WBO middleweight champion Savannah Marshall for undisputed status.

Chris Eubank vs. Liam Williams, Claressa Shields vs. Ema Kozin, is promoted by BOXXER and will be live streamed on FITE TV in the USA for ($29.99) on February 4, 2022 at 2:00 PM ET/PT.

Official Fight Card

Middleweight – Chris Eubank Jr vs. Liam Williams

Women’s Middleweight Championship – Claressa Shields vs. Ema Kozin (WBA/WBC/IBF titles)

Welterweight – Chris Jenkins vs. Julius Indongo

Junior Welterweight – Harlem Eubank vs. Viorel Simion

Featherweight – Rhys Edwards vs. Ruslan Berhcuk

Welterweight – Samuel Antwi vs. Conah Walker

Women’s Lightweight – Caroline Dubois vs. Vaida Masiokaite

Heavyweight – Steve Robinson vs. Shane Gill

Like this: Like Loading...